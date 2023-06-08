2023 MID-SEASON REVIEW: How the LVFNL teams are tracking

Record - 8-0
Percentage - 577.4%
Average for - 160
Average against - 28
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 29 of 32
Goal conversion - 57.1%
1st half scoring - +493
2nd half scoring - +562
Top 5 best player votes:
Michael Bradbury - 20
Nathan Devanny - 19
Richard Tibbett - 17
Kain Robins - 16
Lachlan Lee - 15
Top 5 goalkickers:
Brandyn Grenfell - 49
Kain Robins - 29
Matt Riordan - 22
Ryley Taylor - 20
Jack McCaig - 15
No disrespect to any other teams, but at the halfway mark of the season it's hard to see anything but grand final day not ending with the Panthers again holding aloft the LVFNL premiership cup.
After ending a 33-year premiership drought last season the dominant Panthers have taken their game to a new level this season.
They are undefeated at the halfway mark with an average winning margin of 132 points - they are averaging 160 points per game (compared to 151 last year) and conceding an average of just 28 (compared to 44 last year).
Have already held their opponents to two goals or less in five of their eight games in what has been a ruthless first half of their flag defence.
Michael Bradbury has been a great pick-up in the ruck while Matt Riordan (22 goals) has slotted in seamlessly into the forward line alongside competition leading goalkicker Brandyn Grenfell (49) and Kain Robins (29).
Can any team stop them?
Record - 7-1
Percentage - 205.9%
Average for - 118
Average against - 58
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 24 of 32
Goal conversion - 52.3%
1st half scoring - +251
2nd half scoring - +236
Top 5 best player votes:
Dylan Collis - 24
Zach Alford - 19
Jesse Sheahan - 16
Bailey George - 15
Scott Mann - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Bailey George - 19
Zach Alford - 16
Tom Brennan - 15
Will Perryman - 14
Dylan Collis - 13
The Bulldogs, as expected, have so far shown themselves to be the biggest challenger to the Marong juggernaut.
Pyramid Hill has hit the halfway mark at 7-1 with its only loss a 42-point defeat to the Panthers in round four.
Three times in their past four games against Newbridge, Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo have held their opposition to scores of 25 or less and have the Addy's No.1 ranked player in the competition in midfielder/half-forward Dylan Collis.
Plenty of avenues to goal in attack with six players - Bailey George, Zach Alford, Tom Brennan, Collis, Mitch Dingwall and Steven Gunther - all having kicked at least four in a game this season.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 116.2%
Average for - 91
Average against - 79
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 19 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.0%
1st half scoring - +69
2nd half scoring - +33
Top 5 best player votes:
Darcy Poulter - 23
Josh Taig - 21
Kyal Zass - 17
Louis Mott - 13
Justin Laird - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Justin Laird - 19
Andrew Gladman - 14
James Bailey - 11
Darcy Poulter - 11
Callum Draper - 9
The Bears at 6-2 find themselves in the best position they have been at the halfway mark of the season since they made the grand final in 2013.
Coach Justin Laird firmly believes his side's best football is still ahead of it in the back half of the season, with the challenge now to hold on to their spot in the top three.
Haven't been a side that has put their opponents to the sword - the Bears' only win so far over seven goals was in round two when they beat Newbridge by 90 points.
Darcy Poulter has put together a strong first half of the season through the midfield and is also hitting the scoreboard with 11 goals to be the Bears' top performer so far.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 126.3%
Average for - 103
Average against - 82
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 21 of 32
Goal conversion - 48.8%
1st half scoring - +147
2nd half scoring - +25
Top 5 best player votes:
Sam Dorevitch - 27
Charlie McGaw - 19
Bregon Cotchett - 16
Tom Kennedy - 15
Daniel Polack - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Charlie McGaw - 28
Sam Dorevitch - 16
Keelan Payne - 15
Daniel Polack - 12
Bregon Cotchett - 9
Surely for the loyal long-suffering Blues' supporters this is the year they finally get to see their side return to finals action.
Not since 2003 have the Blues played finals, but at 5-3 the foundation has been laid for a return to the business end of the season.
With five victories at the halfway mark of the year it's already equal to the most wins the Blues have had in a season since their distant 2003 finals year.
One of those wins against Bridgewater was their first over the Mean Machine since 2008, while along the way they have also recorded their biggest win over Newbridge (78 points) since 1986 and biggest over Calivil United (47 points) since 2000.
They are also the only team to have still been in a game against Marong at half-time when they led the Panthers by seven points at the main break in round two, before getting blown away in the second half.
Record - 4-4
Percentage - 90.0%
Average for - 71
Average against - 79
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 15 of 32
Goal conversion - 52.6%
1st half scoring - -77
2nd half scoring - +14
Top 5 best player votes:
Darcy Wood - 28
Jack Symons - 26
Harry Donegan - 24
Charlton Hindle - 16
Josh Martyn - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Josh Martyn - 37
Nick Naughton - 6
Darcy Wood - 6
Tyler Estrada - 5
Ben Irvine - 5
Hard to argue with fifth spot being a fair reflection of the Mean Machine at the halfway mark.
They have beaten the four teams below them, but lost to the four above them.
Not to dis-similar to where the Mean Machine was at this time last year (5-3, 4th) in what was a season where it all clicked late and they got through to the grand final from the elimination final.
So in the back of their minds will be the knowledge that if they can just get to the finals - which they should - anything is possible.
Co-captain Josh Martyn is carrying a big load in attack having booted 37 of the Mean Machine's 82 goals so far, with no other players having kicked more than six.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 61.5%
Average for - 57
Average against - 92
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 10 of 32
Goal conversion - 50.8%
1st half scoring - -157
2nd half scoring - -127
Top 5 best player votes:
Justin Hynes - 33
Jake Lawry - 16
Evan Ritchie - 14
Rhys Lourie - 14
Ben Baker - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Baker - 13
Jake Lawry - 8
Anthony Dennis - 8
Rhys Lourie - 4
Cody Thompson - 3
With two wins on the board the Demons have already equaled their tally of last season, so any more victories from here will be an improvement on 2022.
Was looking like it could be a long year ahead for the Demons at 0-5, but two wins in their past three games have last season's wooden-spooners up to sixth on the ladder.
Justin Hynes has been a big presence in the ruck in his return season from Marong having featured in the Demons' best players in all eight games they have played.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 57.8%
Average for - 52
Average against - 90
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 9 of 32
Goal conversion - 49.6%
1st half scoring - -177
2nd half scoring - -125
Top 5 best player votes:
Jay McDonald - 27
Hamish McCartney - 23
Tyler Miles - 17
Mathew Crooks - 11
Josh Worsley - 10
Top 5 goalkickers:
Brandon Dimech - 9
Hamish McCartney - 7
Tyler Miles - 6
Damian Wust - 5
Brody Green - 4
Been a battle for the Eagles getting anywhere near their best team on the park, with the side reaching the halfway mark with just the two wins on the board.
Having to work hard to hit the scoreboard having only the one game where they have kicked more than 10 goals, while they need to get out of the blocks better having only won three quarters in first halves so far.
Three leaders have been their most consistent players - coach Jay McDonald, captain Hamish McCartney and vice-captain Tyler Miles.
Record - 1-7
Percentage - 39.8%
Average for - 53
Average against - 132
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 6 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.0%
1st half scoring - -279
2nd half scoring - -356
Top 5 best player votes:
Ross Turner - 35
Luke Lougoon - 33
Zach Morrison - 13
Jay Reynolds - 13
Duncan Proud - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Jay Reynolds - 16
Andrew Cussen - 12
Brayden Baines - 7
Ross Turner - 5
Zach Morrison - 3
Shaped as a tough year for the Superoos after such a high turnover of players from last season, but at least the club is out there competing after the dicey situation it found itself in without a coach last November.
Beat Newbridge in round five by 31 points for their only win so far, while they showed plenty a fortnight ago in pushing top-three side Bears Lagoon-Serpentine all the way before going down by 18 points.
Four of their seven losses have been by more than 100 points, while the experienced duo of Ross Turner and Luke Lougoon would be fighting out a two-horse race in the best and fairest.
Both have been in the Superoos' best players in all eight games so far.
Record - 1-7
Percentage - 39.6%
Average for - 44
Average against - 110
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 6 of 32
Goal conversion - 50.5%
1st half scoring - -270
2nd half scoring - -262
Top 5 best player votes:
Dylan Stevens - 36
Dylan Lloyd - 35
Will Copland - 10
Angus Fortune - 9
Sam Gale - 9
Top 5 goalkickers:
Sam Gale - 9
Chris Dixon - 8
Matt Giri - 7
Caleb Sanders - 6
Angus Fortune - 5
Newbridge has certainly been the "road warriors" so far this season with all eight of its games having been played as away matches while recovery works from last October's floods at Riverside Park have continued.
But the slog of playing on the road is now over for the Maroons, with their last eight games to all be back at home.
Season started on a positive note when the Maroons defeated Calivil United by 18 points.
But have since lost seven in a row by an average of 79 points and are on the bottom of the ladder.
Midfielder Dylan Stevens and defender Dylan Lloyd have been the two clear standouts for the Maroons, who are in the rare territory of being in danger of claiming the wooden spoon.
Haven't been able to find the last time that happened.
Saturday, June 17
Newbridge v Calivil United
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine v Inglewood
Marong v Maiden Gully YCW
Bridgewater v Mitiamo
Pyramid Hill bye
ROUND 1:
Marong 19.14 (128) def Maiden Gully YCW 0.1 (1)
Bridgewater 20.18 (138) def Mitiamo 5.4 (34)
Newbridge 10.7 (67) def Calivil United 7.7 (49)
BL-Serpentine 14.12 (96) def Inglewood 11.17 (83)
ROUND 2:
BL-Serpentine 15.15 (105) def Newbridge 1.9 (15)
Marong 18.15 (123) def Inglewood 6.3 (39)
Pyramid Hill 7.16 (58) def Calivil United 3.9 (27)
Bridgewater 8.8 (56) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.10 (52)
ROUND 3:
Marong 32.23 (215) def Newbridge 2.1 (13)
Maiden Gully YCW 19.13 (127) def Mitiamo 11.7 (73)
Inglewood 15.13 (103) def Bridgewater 11.4 (70)
Pyramid Hill 17.17 (119) def BL-Serpentine 16.5 (101)
ROUND 4:
Inglewood 24.28 (172) def Mitiamo 7.7 (49)
Bridgewater 14.12 (96) def Newbridge 8.2 (50)
Marong 18.16 (124) def Pyramid Hill 13.4 (82)
BL-Serpentine 15.16 (106) def Calivil United 15.9 (99)
ROUND 5:
Marong 31.22 (208) def Calivil United 0.2 (2)
Inglewood 14.18 (102) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.5 (53)
Pyramid Hill 16.13 (109) def Bridgewater 9.9 (63)
Mitiamo 14.11 (95) def Newbridge 9.10 (64)
ROUND 6:
Pyramid Hill 27.20 (182) def Mitiamo 3.2 (20)
Marong 20.14 (134) def BL-Serpentine 9.7 (61)
Bridgewater 12.11 (83) def Calivil United 5.10 (40)
Maiden Gully YCW 9.10 (64) def Newbridge 8.10 (58)
ROUND 7:
Pyramid Hill 19.18 (132) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.6 (18)
Inglewood 20.15 (135) def Newbridge 8.9 (57)
BL-Serpentine 13.12 (90) def Bridgewater 7.8 (50)
Calivil United 13.10 (88) def Mitiamo 9.9 (63)
ROUND 8:
Marong 23.13 (151) def Bridgewater 1.4 (10)
Pyramid Hill 22.11 (143) def Inglewood 12.10 (82)
Calivil United 13.8 (86) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.7 (43)
BL-Serpentine 12.19 (91) def Mitiamo 10.13 (73)
ROUND 9:
Marong 28.25 (193) def Mitiamo 2.1 (13)
Pyramid Hill 16.26 (122) def Newbridge 4.1 (25)
Inglewood 15.19 (109) def Calivil United 9.8 (62)
BL-Serpentine 11.15 (81) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.8 (56)
