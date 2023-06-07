Thought you had enough rain? It's not quite over yet.
Torrential rain hit Bendigo late on the evening of June 7, bring traffic to crawl around the city as visibility was reduced.
A total of 6.8mm of rain fell in half an hour from 8pm as a new band of wet-weather moved through.
Up until 8pm 22mm of rain had been recorded for the day at the Bureau of Meteorology's monitoring site at the Bendigo Airport.
In the nine hours from 9am and 5:30pm, the bureau reported 20.4mm of rain for Bendigo, with waterways including Bendigo Creek and Back Creek filling up with fast flowing water.
The bureau had previously forecast 20 - 50mm of rain for the day, with the higher end of the prediction range nearing close to Bendigo's yearly June average of 50.4mm.
Wind gusts of up to 43kmh were reported at Bendigo airport, reaching speeds of 28kmh around 6pm.
Here's some of the wetter spots around town today (story continues after video):
The Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a severe weather warning at 5pm on Wednesday June 7, though a flood watch warning remains for catchments including the Loddon and Avoca rivers.
Towns included within the Loddon-Avoca region include Bendigo, Maryborough, Castlemaine, Avoca, St Arnaud, Charlton, and Kerang.
It was not only wet but also cold in the city, with the temperature hovering around 14 degrees at 6pm.
Tomorrow 8 June, it's back to your usual programming with the mercury heading for a top of 15 degrees for Bendigo, joined with some stubborn showers in the morning before easing into the afternoon.
Our journalists were out on the ground braving the rain. We want to know, what did the weather look like in your patch?
Did you catch any footage of the downpour throughout the day? Send us through your images and video to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send us a message via Facebook.
More news:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.