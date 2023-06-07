Fresh from achieving its fundraising goal to build a dedicated clinic, the Regional Community Vet Clinic (RCVC) has received more good news with the donation of a new anaesthetic machine.
Lions Club Castlemaine and the Australian Lions Foundation have handed over community-raised funds to RCVC which will be used to purchase the machine.
In addition, the machine also comes with accessories to make it transportable so it can be used by RCVC for their pop-up and mobile veterinary work.
The donation comes after co-founders Yvette Berkely and Robyn Slattery made a presentation on the RCVC's mission to the Lions Club Castlemaine at a recent event.
MORE NEWS:
"Receiving this generous donation from Lions, is a wonderful bonus for us," Ms Berkeley said.
"Not just for its practical use as a piece of equipment but as an endorsement from a club so deeply rooted in our local community that identify with our mission of social welfare."
RCVC is a Mt Alexander Shire-based non-profit organisation which aims to provide affordable animal care services to pet owners across the region who are facing financial disadvantage in regional Victoria.
RCVC aims for the clinic to increase community wellbeing, and animal health, while reducing burden on local veterinarians, animal welfare organisations and councils.
Founded in 2021, Regional Community Vet Clinic were granted deductible gift recipient status in June 2022 meaning all donations over $2 are fully tax deductible.
For those interested in contributing their clinic fundraising campaign can be found at mycause.com.au/rcvc-clinic or through the RCVC homepage at rcvc.org.au/donate
RCVC is in the process of finalising their volunteer program and is interested in hearing from aspiring volunteers from all walks of life at info@rcvc.org.au or 0493 447 394
Anyone wanting more information are welcome to attend a public meeting at Campbells Creek Community Centre on Sunday, June 18 at 3.30pm.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards and Georgie Purcell (Animal Justice Party) will also be attending.
