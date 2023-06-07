Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Lions Club donates funds to vet clinic for equipment

June 8 2023 - 5:30am
Castlemaine Lions Club hands over the funds to the Regional Community Vet Clinic. Picture supplied.
Fresh from achieving its fundraising goal to build a dedicated clinic, the Regional Community Vet Clinic (RCVC) has received more good news with the donation of a new anaesthetic machine.

