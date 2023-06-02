Police are investigating a car fire in Eaglehawk on Thursday night which saw three CFA units deployed to the area.
Crews from Huntly and Eaglehawk were called to bushland on Burnside Road at around 7.40pm after a passerby reported a fire there.
The vehicle, a red Mitsubishi sedan, was fully ablaze when they arrived.
Firefighters had the fire under control within a few minutes and it was deemed safe at 8pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police investigators were at the scene on Friday morning but police said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.
The fire was being treated as suspicious and the investigation remained ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.