Bendigo City seniors surged into second place on the State League Five West ladder after producing one their best wins of the season on Saturday.
A four-goal burst in 10 minutes in the first half secured the three points for Bendigo City in a 4-2 away win to Wyndham City.
"It was a very difficult place to go,'' City senior coach Greg Thomas said.
"It was a difficult pitch and we had to play the last 10 minutes of the game in the dark because the game didn't kick-off until 3.30pm.
"To be 1-0 down after a couple of minutes and come back and score four times in the first half... I was really pleased with the boys.
"We didn't score in the second-half and they scored with a few minutes to go, but we did enough to win the game.
"It was a dangerous game, one of those banana skin games, so it was good to get the win and we're in second spot on the ladder."
After going behind early, the speedy Reuben White levelled the scores before a brace from Alex Caldow gave Bendigo a 3-1 advantage.
Luke Burns completed the stunning surge with a fourth goal to make it 4-1.
"We changed our formation and we scored four goals in 10 minutes to put the game to bed,'' Thomas said.
"I thought Sam Farr was the most influential player on the park. His physical presence was important and he gave us something different.
"Reuben White was good for us and Kayle Thompson was good for us again."
The top two teams at the end of the season earn promotion to State League Four.
Bendigo City is in second place on 21 points from nine games - six points behind the undefeated Balmoral.
Melton Phoenix is third on 19 points, while West Point is fourth on 18 points, but it has a game in hand.
Bendigo City is on the road again this weekend for the country derby against seventh-placed Ballarat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.