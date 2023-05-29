Bendigo City narrowly missed out on earning its first point of the NPL1 Under-18 season on Sunday.
Playing against Bulleen Lions - one of the most powerful clubs in Victoria - Bendigo City went down 3-2 at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
A late goal from the Lions denied Bendigo City a point.
"We were 1-0 down and 2-1 down and we got it back to 2-2 and Bulleen scored a third goal with about seven or eight minutes to go,'' Bendigo City under-18 coach Greg Thomas said.
"Our boys were brilliant and they deserved to get something out of the game.
"A sloppy goal at the end cost us. We had plenty of chances to win the game ourselves, but we couldn't find the back of the net.
"It was disappointing for the boys that they didn't get at least a draw out of it against a very good side."
Impressive striker Hamish Walker scored both goals for a Bendigo City side that continues to challenge established powers of the competition.
"The first goal was a penalty and the second goal was a great strike from about 25 yards out,'' Thomas said.
"Bulleen is a good side, but it proved to me that our boys are every bit as good.
"Every side in the competition is a good side, but our boys are really matching it with them.
"It shows that everything that we're doing as a club is working. We just need a bit of luck to go our way and we'll beat one of these top sides."
After going into the break at 2-2, City had chances in the second-half to score a third goal.
"The keeper made a couple of good saves for them,'' Thomas said.
"In the qualifying period everything was going in for us, but at the moment the half-chances we're getting aren't going in.
"If the boys keep working hard their luck will turn and those shots will go in."
Walker was outstanding for Bendigo City, while centre-back Archie Matheson played his best game of the season.
The draw does start to open up for Bendigo City in the coming weeks.
Next Sunday they're away to 10th-placed Bentleigh Greens, before returning home on June 10 to tackle eighth-placed Eltham.
"Of the top six teams on the ladder, we've played five of them in our first five games, so we've had a tough start,'' Thomas said.
"We knew it was going to be like - every game will be tough.
"We deserve to be where we are and these big clubs from Melbourne that come to Bendigo know that they're in for a tough game.
"They come here expecting a walkover and they get the opposite."
It was a tough day at the office for the remaining Bendigo City junior teams.
The under-14s went down 2-1 to Eltham, the under-15s suffered a 6-1 loss to Altona Magic, while the under-16s lost 4-1 to Altona Magic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.