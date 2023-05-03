The badminton talent pipeline in New South Wales (NSW) is running at full steam after players from the state whitewashed the National Championships held in Bendigo last week.
Hosted by the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association every year, this edition saw players from NSW win all titles on offer, which included the men's and women's doubles, men's and women's singles and the mixed doubles.
The mixed doubles final kickstarted finals day with Rizky Hidayat Ismail and Setyana Mapasa easily accounting for the Victorian pairing of Kenneth Choo and Gronya Somerville 21-14, 21-11.
Clearly a talented duo, the pair backed it up later in the day with their respective gender doubles titles.
Mapasa joined forces with Sylvinna Kurniawan (NSW) to defeat Joyce Choong (VIC) and Angela Yu (QLD) in the women's doubles final.
The first set was a tight affair, but when the NSW pairing triumphed 23-21, it appeared to knock the stuffing out of their opponents as they romped home 21-12 in the second.
Ismail continued his terrific form partnering with Frengky Wijaya Putra (NSW) in the last match of National Championships week, defeating Victorians Choo and Rayne Wang 21-15, 21-18.
In the only final that wasn't won in straight sets, Tiffany Ho took out the women's singles defeating Victorian Louise Ma 21-13, 15-21, 21-9 in the match of the day.
The win was pure redemption for Ho, who lost last year's final to Queensland's Wendy Chen.
In the men's singles final, Ricky Tang defeated the only finalist from South Australia, Gavin Ong, in straight sets 21-16, 21-13.
There was some joy for the Victorians, with national team member Kaitlyn Ea being awarded the prestigious Cliff Cutt Memorial Trophy.
The winner of the trophy must exemplify high standards of excellence both on and off the court throughout the week.
The National Championships are confirmed to return to Bendigo in 2024.
CHAMPIONS:
Men's Singles: Ricky Tang
Women's Singles: Tiffany Ho
Men's Doubles: Rizky Hidayat Ismail & Frengky Wijaya Putra
Women's Doubles: Setyana Mapasa & Sylvinna Kurniawan
Mixed Doubles: Rizky Hidayat Ismail & Setyana Mapasa
