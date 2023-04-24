The battle to be the best badminton state in Australia started in Bendigo on Monday.
The prestigious Ede Clendinnen Shield hit-off at Eaglehawk Badminton Stadium, with states and territories to go head-to-head in a team competition over three days.
Victoria's two teams started brightly with round one wins over Tasmania and NSW respectively.
Western Australia and South Australia also started the tournament with round one wins.
The high-quality field includes Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games representatives.
At the completion of the Ede Clendinnen Shield, the players turn their attention to the 2023 national championships.
From Wednesday afternoon until Saturday, the players will vie for national glory in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
Reigning national champions are:
Women's singles: Wendy Chen (Queensland).
Men's singles: Jacob Schueler (Victoria).
Mixed doubles: Kenneth Choo (Victoria)/Gronya Somerville (Victoria).
Men's doubles: Rizky Ismail (NSW)/Tran Pham (NSW).
Women's doubles: Kaitlyn Ea (Victoria)/Gronya Somerville (Victoria).
Spectators are welcome to attend the tournament and entry is free.
