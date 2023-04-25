Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Loyalty remembered at Bendigo morning Anzac Day service | 62 photos

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:11am, first published April 25 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feelings of solemnity, sadness, and hope for the future reverberated at Bendigo's morning Anzac Day service, which kicked off at 10.15am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.