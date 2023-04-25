Feelings of solemnity, sadness, and hope for the future reverberated at Bendigo's morning Anzac Day service, which kicked off at 10.15am.
Brass bands marched, leading the way for veterans of World War II, the Vietnam War, and other conflicts Australian defence forces have played a role in.
World War II veteran Pierce Grenfell attended the march via a vehicle, and exited to a welcome of applause.
Other service people marching included national servicemen, members of the 38th battalion, the Rats of Tobruk, and the Darwin Defenders.
ANZAC DAY 2023:
A moving address was delivered by Paul Penno, president of the Bendigo Vietnam Veteran's Association, which recounted his emotions when returning to Australia.
In his speech, Mr Penno said he returned home after the war when he was 20 years old, but felt as if he was 40.
He said it felt as if his friends had changed, but more likely he had.
Wreaths were laid by representatives of veterans, health services, community organisations and schools.
