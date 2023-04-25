SOUNDTRACKED by Bendigo Marist Brass, veterans and loved ones marched along High Street in Kangaroo Flat to herald the beginning of the Anzac Day memorial service.
The procession, decorated with medals and defence force regalia, met the crowd waiting at Kangaroo Flat Soldiers Memorial.
Graeme Monaghan's two grandfathers served at Gallipoli and on the western front in World War I, while his father served in World War II. Mr Monaghan wore his grandfather's medals with pride.
"These are my grandfather's who served at Gallipoli - he got The Military Medal in France," he said.
During the service, Bendigo Legacy past president Kenny Egan spoke of her pride to be one "who wears their medals on the right side, in memory of them".
"I'm not a veteran and understand that only another veteran can truly understand the sacrifices you made, and still make today," Ms Egan said.
"But I am the wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, and aunt to veterans. And like many of you here today, can proudly trace my ancestry back to veterans, who fought in many a war."
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters laid a wreath at the memorial, alongside Bendigo West member Maree Edwards and Northern Victoria MP Gaelle Broad.
Ms Chesters reflected on the men and women who were called into battle by decisions made outside of their control.
"It's a prime minister and a cabinet that makes the decision to go to war. It's not the Australian people," she said.
"There's a lot of hurt and pain still within our veteran community, and we need to do all we can to support them. And at a federal level, there's a lot of work to do."
Ms Chesters said the day's memorials made her think of her own children and the Anzac legacy.
"Both my children's grandfathers served, so I'm thinking about what it will mean to the younger kids that are here," she said.
"It's important that they start to learn those stories. It's how we never forget."
Joy and Laurie Mullens have been attending the Kangaroo Flat service for a decade, commemorating Ms Mullens' uncle Pat Griffin who died in Amiens in World War I, and Mr Mullens' great-grandmother Alicia Mullens who served in the Red Cross on the home front.
Ms Mullens said she looked forward to the service each year as an opportunity to showcase Kangaroo Flat's community spirit.
"We as a Kangaroo Flat community all chip in for each other, and the service today just brings it in front of you that we're all together," she said.
An earlier version of this story referred to Kenny Egan as Legacy Australia Bendigo chapter president.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.