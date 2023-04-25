Bendigo Advertiser
Kangaroo Flat gathers to reflect at ANZAC service

Updated April 26 2023 - 3:46pm, first published April 25 2023 - 10:40am
Crowds gather at Kangaroo Flat for the 2023 Anzac memorial service.
SOUNDTRACKED by Bendigo Marist Brass, veterans and loved ones marched along High Street in Kangaroo Flat to herald the beginning of the Anzac Day memorial service.

