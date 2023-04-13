Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Police, CFA respond to vehicle collision in High Street Golden Square

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:29pm, first published April 13 2023 - 7:30pm
Emergency services remain at the scene of a collision in High Street Golden Square. Picture by Lucy Williams
A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle crashed into a pole on High Street in Golden Square on Thursday evening.

