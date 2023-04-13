A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle crashed into a pole on High Street in Golden Square on Thursday evening.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam/CCTV footage of the incident which occurred around 5.45pm on Thursday is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Emergency services remain on the scene of a vehicle collision along High Street in Golden Square with the road blocked between Oak and Alder Streets.
A vehicle appeared to have hit a residential fence around 5.50pm on Thursday night.
Victoria Police, CFA and Ambulance Victoria were all in attendance.
A police spokesperson said it was not known how long the area would be closed off.
