Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Brian Hood involved in potential world first AI lawsuit for mayor

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 11 2023 - 10:02am, first published April 10 2023 - 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood. File picture
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood. File picture

The lawyer of the Hepburn Shire mayor threatening to take the creators of artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to court says new legal issues could potentially arise out of any possible lawsuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.