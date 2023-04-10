Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Spirit of Bendigo R711 back in Bendigo over Easter weekend

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 10 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steamrail Victoria-run R711 'Spirit of Bendigo' steam engine, which spent the weekend in the region. Picture supplied
Steamrail Victoria-run R711 'Spirit of Bendigo' steam engine, which spent the weekend in the region. Picture supplied

The Spirit of Bendigo was back home for Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.