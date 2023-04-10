The Spirit of Bendigo was back home for Easter.
Steamrail Victoria - which leases the rebuilt 1951 steam engine from the City of Greater Bendigo - was this year making the most of the outing to Bendigo, with a range of side trips also organised.
Operations manager Lionel Camilleri said while the engine's Easter visit was a long-running tradition, Steamrail Victoria was aiming to now turn what had essentially been a day trip into more of a weekend event.
"We came up from Melbourne on Friday and brought some people up just for the day," he said.
"Others chose to stay and make a weekend of it.
"We also on Saturday did a return trip to Echuca, and on Sunday we did four steam rides out to Woodvale.
"Because it costs so much to operate, we like to try to maximise our return."
The passengers who did stay in town found their own accommodation, with the exception of the volunteer crew, who had the use of sleeping and crew cars parked in the freight yard at Bendigo station.
In addition, the organisation ran a Southern Cross to Bendigo service on Sunday with a V/Line diesel engine to bring people up for the parade.
That trip took just under two hours as opposed to the 3.5 hours needed for the steam train's journey, complete with stoppages and permissions.
All together, Steamrail brought about 300 people up from Melbourne on the special trains.
The R711 Spirit of Bendigo steam engine was backed up by diesel locomotive T395, which helped it haul the 500-tonne train out of Melbourne and up the nearly 160-year-old line to Bendigo.
Steamrail said the locomotives "worked hard" through the forests, as the train climbed the Great Dividing Range and threaded through the tunnels at Elphinstone and Big Hill.
There were "stunning views of central Victoria" as it traversed the 33-metre high viaduct above the town of Taradale.
As always, the trips proved very popular, a fact reflected in social media comments.
"It was awesome to see as it went through Eaglehawk," Karren Jackman wrote.
Andrea Stringer, while appreciative, complained the services were always running late.
"And there were heaps of people following the train with their cars and cameras.
It wasn't only rail enthusiasts but locals, who were "keen to come out for a look", he said, including when the train was parked at Bendigo.
Like the engines pulling it, its compartments were "old school" and lovingly restored.
Most dated back to the 1910s and had opening windows, Mr Camilleri said.
Others, from the 1940s, were built for greater comfort, with heating and air conditioning, and non-opening windows.
The engine, which was withdrawn from regular service in 1965, was on display outside the Bendigo station until 1995 when it was restored and rebuilt by passenger rail company West Coast Railway to service the Warrnambool to Melbourne route.
When West Coast Rail folded in 2004, owners the City of Greater Bendigo leased the engine to Steamrail Victoria, whose volunteers maintain it in their Newport depot.
The trains left Bendigo at 4.40pm on Sunday to return to Melbourne.
