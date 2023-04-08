BENDIGO'S main parade dragon is starting to wake up and is itching to get outside.
That will not happen until Sunday's Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade but the stroll through the streets cannot come soon enough for Dai Gum Loong.
He has been stuck inside his Golden Dragon Museum home for the last three Easter festivals thanks to pandemic and weather cancellations.
Dai Gum Loong could do nothing but stick his head outside briefly last year when rain forced the parade's cancellation.
This weekend's rain is expected to have cleared by Sunday but the Bureau of Meteorology expects the clouds to stick around.
Dai Gum Loong was too sleepy on Saturday morning to see any of the Chinese dance and cultural performances that took place outside his door.
His grogginess was an impressive feat given the roar of the crowd of humans that had gathered to watch the show.
Dancers twirling fans, silks, smaller dragons and in one case some very long dress sleeves joined martial artists, Chinese lions and musicians.
The performers came from as far away as Darwin, Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said.
"Performing teams really enjoy coming here. They love the companionship and the friendships," he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
