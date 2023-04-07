Woman trapped after ute collides with car on highway

A DRIVER'S failure to give way on Saturday morning has left a woman in hospital, police believe.
The 41-year-old driver of the grey Ford Ranger Raptor ute crashed into a white Hyundai i30 at about 8.40am.
The crash unfolded at the intersection of the Calder and Calder Alternative Highways in Marong, Bendigo Highway Patrol sergeant Mick McCrann said.
"He failed to give way as he pulled ... onto the Calder," Sergeant McCrann said.
The crash left a 19-year-old woman trapped in the i30.
"It's certainly not the way you want to be spending your Easter: trapped in a car waiting for emergency services to come and get you," Sergeant McCrann said.
An SES crew removed the concaved driver's side door to help the woman out and into a waiting ambulance.
She was wearing a neck-brace when she was removed and had pain both there and in her shoulder, as well as shock, Sergeant McCrann said.
"At this stage it appears to be minor injuries," he said.
Paramedics have taken the woman to Bendigo Hospital and all emergency services including firefighters have now cleared the scene.
Police are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to contact their Bendigo station "but it would seem to be a very clear-cut case of simply failing to give way", Sergeant McCrann said.
"Those extra few seconds that could have been taken may well have avoided this collision."
Marong's speed zone likely helped minimise the damage.
"If this had happened even a couple of hundred metres either side of the intersection we would be talking about 100km zones and a very, very different outcome," Sergeant McCrann said.
The crash is the latest during a weekend defined by wet weather and large numbers of people on central Victorian roads.
Emergency crews were unable to save the life of someone who crashed in White Hills on Friday morning and have since been kept busy by multiple jobs.
Police yesterday took a report about a car-sized hole that had appeared in an historic Bendigo fence.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.