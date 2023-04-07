Woman trapped after ute collides with car on highway

Bendigo Advertiser
Woman removed from car after crash on Calder Highway at Marong

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 8 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 9:45am
A DRIVER'S failure to give way on Saturday morning has left a woman in hospital, police believe.

