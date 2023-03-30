Allow yourself to get lost in the latest installation from Keith Courtney, Kaleidoscope.
Described as the evolution of Courtney's previous House of Mirrors, the project features a deceptive mirror maze combined with lights, colours and a specially designed soundscape.
It's the first time the installation has been placed outside of a metropolitan city, with it most recently featuring at Melbourne's RISING festival.
Courtney said Rosalind Park was the perfect home for the experience, which would be in Bendigo from April 1 to 30.
"This is the most beautiful location that Kaleidoscope's been in; it just looks fantastic," he said.
"Everything looks better in nature, but it's really popping here and we're going to illuminate it at night so you'll be able to see it as you're driving through town."
It would take about 30 minutes to travel through the maze, depending on how well you could navigate the optical illusion.
Courtney said he hoped people would take their time through what he called a "non-denominational cathedral".
"Principally, it is an analog experience," he said. "I do have a lighting and sound, but it's all about the geometry, it's glass and steel and geometry that creates all of the illusions inside.
"The soundscape is quite relaxed most of the time, there are a few peak moments in it. It is quite a serene experience.
"If you take your time with it, rather than rushing through like a mirror maze... it's a little bit of a meditative space, you can find yourself or lose yourself as you will."
IN OTHER NEWS:
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events marketing manager Glenn Harvey said to host Kaleidoscope was a "real exciting prospect and a real honor".
He said he hoped it would add to the list of things to do throughout April.
"If you were to come in the evening, there's a really good chance that people are going to stay overnight and do other things that are on, such as the Ring cycle and Easter and many other events that are happening over the next month," he said.
Kaleidoscope would cost $15 for general admission, free for children aged five years and under or 75 years and older.
It would be open from 2pm to 9pm daily, however times would change during the Easter weekend.
Visit kaleidoscopebendigo.com.au for more information and to book.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.