Keith Courtney's Kaleidoscope to open at Bendigo's Rosalind Park this weekend

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
March 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Keith Courtney stands out the front of his latest installation Kaleidscope. Picture by Noni Hyett
Keith Courtney stands out the front of his latest installation Kaleidscope. Picture by Noni Hyett

Allow yourself to get lost in the latest installation from Keith Courtney, Kaleidoscope.

