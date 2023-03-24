Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has once again been recognised for his talent and dedication to his craft.
Earlier this month, Mr Howe was named as a finalist in the news photograph of the year section of the Quill awards, presented by the Melbourne Press Club.
And at a ceremony at Crown Casino on March 24, he was named this year's winner.
Still not quite believing the night had even happened, Mr Howe said he was elated to be recognised.
"It was quite an adrenalin rush," he said.
"It's a huge thrill to be named a finalist, and taking home a win is pretty surreal."
The Advertiser sharpshooter has long made a habit of impressing media judges and readers alike.
This time it was with an awe-inspiring sequence of helicopter paramedics - or angels with rotary wings as he calls them - plucking tourists from a four-wheel drive stuck in a flooded Loddon River at Newbridge.
In previous years, Mr Howe has collected multiple trophies at the Rural Press Club of Victoria awards, including photographer of the year as well as the sport and general interest categories in 2022.
Mr Howe thanked the Melbourne Press Club for the award and his colleagues for their support.
"I love working and capturing moments in Bendigo," he said.
"It's such an honour to be recognised for what you do."
The Bendigo Advertiser extends its sincerest congratulations to Mr Howe and thank him for all his dedication and hard work.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
