A week of warm weather may increase fire risk in the Bendigo region in the coming days as heat is dragged down from central Australia.
Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said anyone in central Victoria is advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and conditions as the warmer conditions hit.
"We are going to see a few cold fronts move just south of the country and just clip through southern Victoria and Tasmania," Mr Narramore said.
"Ahead of these cold fronts, north to northwesterly winds from Central Australia are being dragged down.
"There's still a lot of heat up through inland parts of Australia and these winds are going to bring some of that heat down particularly over the weekend and early part of next week."
Mr Narramore said over the next few days there will be warm weather in the high 20s up to 30 degrees in central parts of the state.
"Maybe a little bit warmer as you head up the Murray and you get into the low to mid 30s," he said.
"Then as you move into the weekend, there's some signs that there will be an even stronger front, which means the stronger winds ahead of that will drag down more heat from the interior of Australia so in many areas of state on the weekend there will be temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
"Up along the Murray and in central parts of Victoria we could even see temperatures up into the high 30s so there's a longer burst of heat on the way for many of us."
Mr Narramore said the last few months of March have been cooler but it is not particularly unusual to get warm weather in the first month of autumn.
"Normally in the summer we can get these bursts of heat and because there's a lot of heat around the country it normally takes a month or so for the heat to really ease off, wind down and we get a little bit cooler, a lot cooler as we're going into April and May," he said.
"We're not looking at any record heat with this burst, but definitely it's a long duration period of heat and that's one of the unusual elements.
"Normally we might have one or two warm to hot days but some areas could be looking at almost a week of hot weather particularly on the weekend."
There will be high fire danger, temperatures increasing and moderate winds on Wednesday and Thursday through central parts of Victoria and again on Friday and Saturday, potentially reaching into the extremes depending on Saturday's temperatures.
"Over the coming days, as we know with all the rain we had late last year, there's a lot of grass and a lot of growth out there and that's kind of dried off over the last few months," Mr Narramore said.
Grass and scrub fires have still been of concern across the region with one of the latest, a grassfire in Kamarooka, 30 minutes north of Bendigo, around 11.35am on March 13, requiring aerial firefighting aircraft to support 10 CFA units on the ground.
The fire grew to around 15 hectares in size before being brought under control within the hour.
Firefighters remained on scene blacking out and declared the scene safe by 12.51pm.
Locals are advised to keep across the latest forecasts and warnings through bom.gov.au/ or the Bureau of Meteorology's phone app, as well as on the VicEmergency website emergency.vic.gov.au or the phone app.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
