Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo fire risk to increase with week of hot weather

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
March 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire risk in central Victoria is likely to increase with a week of warm weather. Picture by Darren Howe

A week of warm weather may increase fire risk in the Bendigo region in the coming days as heat is dragged down from central Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.