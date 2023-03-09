After a five-month closure due to damage caused by October's flood and storm events, Kooyoora State Park reopens today.
Parks Victoria has indicated that while some roads in the park will remain closed for now, the main lookout, campground and picnic area can all be accessed.
Located 12 km west of Inglewood, the 11,350-hectare park protects "some of north-central Victoria's outstanding natural features", according to Parks Victoria, taking in magnificent views, a rich variety of plants and wildlife and stunning granite outcrops, including the Melville Caves.
One of six jointly managed by the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) and Parks Victoria, the park takes its name from the Dja Dja Wurrung name 'guyura', meaning mountain of light.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub welcomed the positive news that the park was reopening and encouraged visitors to return to the shire.
"Loddon's incredible natural assets and tourism experiences including our waterways, parks and wildlife generate significant visitation and support our local visitor economy," he said.
Also set to draw visitors to Loddon this weekend is the Wedderburn Detector Jamboree, which sees hundreds of visitors from across Australia descending on the goldfields town each year to participate in gold prospecting activities.
