Push on for Woodvale oval to be named in honour of cricketing pioneer Harry Boyle

WOODVALE'S Matthew Thompson is leading a push to have the legacy of one of the pioneers of Australian cricket - Harry Boyle - officially recognised at the oval he helped create.
Boyle played 12 Test matches and took 32 wickets for Australia between 1879 and 1884, including being a member of the first three Australian teams to tour England.
A medium-pace bowler renowned for his accuracy - his lengthy CricInfo biography says he "could peg away at the wicket for an hour without ever bowling a bad ball" - Boyle was instrumental in the birth of the Ashes in 1882 after taking five wickets in Australia's seven-run win over England at The Oval.
It was that win at The Oval that gave birth to the legend of the Ashes after British newspaper The Sporting Times subsequently published a satrical obituary stating English cricket had died and "the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia".
But around 20 years before bowling his way into Australian cricket folklore, a then 15-year-old Boyle was living just north of Eaglehawk at what was then known as Sydney Flat - now Woodvale - where he helped establish the cricket oval.
160 years later the oval is still at the Woodvale Recreation Reserve and Thompson believes the renaming of it in honour of Boyle would provide some due recognition to the place it holds in cricketing history given it's where Boyle developed his love of the game.
"Harry and a group of mates built this ground with a Mr. Glen, their school teacher," Thompson said.
"At one stage the lot of them were arrested and taken to court for doing the ground without any permission.
"There was a short article published that says the judge threw the case out and said, 'these boys are doing something healthy instead of sitting in bars playing cards', so he let them all off and gave back their cricket equipment.
"Harry was 15 when the ground was built and he played a lot of cricket with the local team here, Sydney Flat, as it was called at the time.
"For me, when you look at Harry's history, it's a no-brainer that the oval should be named after him... he's a legendary figure in cricket and there's no recognition of him at this oval."
Thompson believes the ground was last used in 1970 and as well as renaming it in honour of Boyle, would dearly likely to see it once again used for cricket.
The recreation reserve was recently upgraded with the construction of a new pavilion and is also home to the Woodvale Tennis Club.
Thompson recently led a presentation to the City of Greater Bendigo outlining the case for the oval to be renamed in honour of Boyle, who also played cricket with Bendigo United.
"It's something I'm very passionate about and it would be great to see some cricket played out here again," Thompson said.
"I'm hoping to get the Woodvale committee interested in starting an annual match in honour of Harry Boyle and this is an additional ground for Bendigo, which is short on grounds.
"It does need a new hard wicket laid on it and fencing work done to it and some practice nets put up... it has a lot of potential as an additional sporting ground for Bendigo."
