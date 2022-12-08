Bendigo Advertiser
Push on for Woodvale oval to be named in honour of cricketing pioneer Harry Boyle

Luke West
Luke West
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 1:38pm
Matthew Thompson at the entrance to the Woodvale Recreation Reserve. Thompson is leading a push to have the oval at the reserve named in honour of Harry Boyle, who helped build it in the 1860s. Picture by Darren Howe.

WOODVALE'S Matthew Thompson is leading a push to have the legacy of one of the pioneers of Australian cricket - Harry Boyle - officially recognised at the oval he helped create.

