This week's rain has been a welcome sight around the region after a particularly dry start to 2023.
On Monday, March 6, a total of 17.6mm was recorded for the city of Bendigo for the 24 hours to 9am.
That one day total easily eclipsed the paltry 6.4mm of rain which fell in the entire month of February.
Still it was double the rainfall total for the same month last year when only 3.2mm was recorded.
However, that came on the back of a wet January which saw 53.4mm of rainfall.
By comparison, only 29.6mm of rain fell in Bendigo in January this year.
The hottest day last month was on February 17 when the temperature reached 41 degrees, the first time the mercury had nudged over 40 in two years in Bendigo.
The same day also recorded the warmest overnight minimum for the month of 21 degrees.
The coldest day was February 3 with 18.2 degrees and February 5 was the coldest night at a chilly 6.6.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.