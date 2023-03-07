Zonta celebrates IWD tonight

The Zonta Club of Bendigo is gearing up for its annual International Women's Day dinner this evening.
Barring fundraisers, the dinner is the largest event on the calendar of the club, which seeks to empower women, both locally and internationally, through "service and advocacy".
With around 200 tickets sold, the dinner - at the All Seasons Resort Hotel - has officially sold out.
The event takes this year's UN theme for International Women's Day "Cracking the code: Innovation for a gender equal future".
Addressing the topic will be Bendigo's Robyn Lindsay, the chief executive of Echuca Regional Health, who is the club's guest speaker.
"She'll tell us a little bit about her story and how it fits in with working towards a gender equal future," the club's communications committee chair Kathryn Patarica said.
Also on the agenda is the presentation of the Women of Achievement Award, which recognises a community leader over the age of 55 who has contributed to making their local community a better place to live.
Several "educational-based" scholarships will also be awarded.
"Tonight is mostly about spreading the message of International Women's Day and how we fit into and work towards Zonta's principals," Ms Patarica said.
"Zonta International and our members work at the international, national and local levels to realise our vision of a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential, where women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men, and where no woman lives in fear of violence.
"We believe in making the world a better place by empowering women."
