BFNL: Hawks to hit park against Demons for first practice match of pre-season

EAGLEHAWK will step up the next phase of its preparations for the Bendigo Football-Netball League season with its first practice match on Saturday.
The Hawks will take on Goulburn Valley league club Shepparton United at Epsom Huntly Reserve in under-18s (10am), reserves (noon) and senior games (2pm).
"We're looking forward to getting out there on Saturday and having a run around," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said on Friday.
"We'll probably have eight or nine of our top end players missing, but we'll still have plenty of good names running around and we'll get a look at a few of our new players, which is exciting."
Among the newcomers to the Hawks who will take to the field on Saturday will be ruckman/defender Connor Dalgleish, who has joined Eaglehawk from Northern league club Montmorency.
Marcus Angove, who starred for Lockington-Bamawm United in last year's Heathcote District league grand final win over Mount Pleasant, and Jack Daley, who coached Calivil United last season, will also play for the Hawks against the Demons.
Eaglehawk generated a major buzz in early November when it announced the signing of ex-St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary (assistant coach) and three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership player Kallen Geary as former Hawks returning to Canterbury Park.
Neither will play on Saturday, while the likes of Clayton Holmes and Cameron McGlashan are still in cricket mode.
The Hawks - who finished seventh last season - will also play practice matches against Kerang and North Bendigo.
Eaglehawk opens its 2023 BFNL season on Saturday, April 15, against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
Meanwhile, eight clubs will be in action later this month when Pyramid Hill hosts its community practice match series day at Mitchell Park on Saturday, March 25.
Nyah Nyah West United, Wandella, Ultima, Newbridge, Leitchville-Gunbower, Tooleybuc Manangatang and Boort will join host club Pyramid Hill in the series in which all proceeds from the gold coin entry will be donated to the Pyramid Hill Fire Brigade.
Fixture:
Noon - Nyah Nyah West United v Wandella.
1.30pm - Ultima v Newbridge.
3pm - Leitchville-Gunbower v Tooleybuc Manangatang.
4.30pm - Pyramid Hill v Boort.
