Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Hawks to hit park against Demons for first practice match of pre-season

By Luke West
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson during a training session at Canterbury Park earlier in the pre-season. Pictures by Adam Bourke
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.