THE TEAM that brought a hugely popular second-hand book fair to Bendigo is writing their final chapter.
Y Service Club of Bendigo volunteers are closing the book on their era in charge of the fair's run at Easter and Spring after five decades.
They will leave it to Bendigo Foodshare to write next year's sequel, club member Colin Lambie said.
"The average age of the club is now over 84 so the change is an age thing," he said.
Club members already rely on others including CFA volunteers and scouts to help them move books and tables from storage into display areas at Mundy Street's Tom Tweed Stadium.
"And even if we were all 20-year-olds, there would not be enough of us," Mr Lambie said.
Mr Lambie has been helping out for 25 years and multiple fellow club members have been there since the first sale decades earlier.
A number do at least a few bits of preparation for the fair every week.
"I feel for them," Mr Lambie said.
"They will be feeling it this weekend."
The Y Club has raised more than $850,000 in the last decade alone.
The number of books, CDs, records, DVDs and magazines that go on sale every six month are astronomical.
It would normally expect to sell roughly 10,000 books over the AFL grand final weekend and another 20,000 at Easter.
The club has struggled in the past to fit all the second-hand books it amasses into storage between those events.
It will now look for other ways to raise funds for the many charities and community groups it has used the book sales to help out.
"It's not like we are ceasing to provide support we've always given," Mr Lambie said.
"We will also keep meeting every Thursday night. We do go out for a meal once a month and keep hosting speakers."
The spring book sale continues on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
