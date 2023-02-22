BFNL tribute to Carol Bingham with medal struck in her honour

THE Bendigo Football Netball League has honoured the late Carol Bingham by naming its B-grade best and fairest medal after the netball icon and league Hall of Famer.
Bingham - one of the most successful coaches in BFNL netball history - sadly died in September of 2021.
But her legacy will be forever remembered in Victorian netball circles, particularly in her home town of Bendigo.
BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said the decision to honour Bingham was unanimously endorsed by the BFNL's board of management, in direct consultation with representatives of the immediate Bingham family.
It is the second major honour bestowed upon Bingham - a four-time A-grade premiership coach with Kangaroo Flat - by the BFNL in the last four years.
In 2019, she was duly inaugurated as one of the first two netball specific BFNL Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding service and dedication to the league and, more specifically, the continued development of BFNL netball.
Bingham boasted one of the most impressive coaching records in BFNL history.
She coached 598 games for Kangaroo Flat before retiring at the end of 2009 after 11 years.
She coached 33 teams across several grades in her tenure at Dower Park, winning a colossal 72 per cent of the games that she coached.
Tomlins said it was 'a figure that most coaches can only dream of.'
Bingham started coaching the A and B-grade teams and later added C-grade and 17-and-under, coaching as many as three grades on the same day.
Her 598 games included nine premierships.
She coached in six A-grade grand finals winning premierships in 2001, 2003 and 2004 before retiring after her last one in 2009. She coached in 10 other grand finals, winning a further five premierships in A-reserve, B-grade, and at under-age level.
While coaching at the Roos, Bingham also spent time developing and mentoring many other coaches at the club, ensuring the club would be left in good hands upon her retirement.
It's a fact borne out by A-grade going on to win the 2010 premiership in the year after her retirement.
She was made a life member of the Kangaroo Flat Football Netball Club in 2009, with the club's A-grade best and fairest award now named the Bingham Medal.
Bingham also contributed to the successful BFNL representative program, coaching the league's open netball team on six occasions.
As well as coaching, Tomlins said Bingham also contributed to the league by being part of the BFL Netball Committee.
"She held the position of registrar for two years, was a representative team selector on numerous occasions and assisted in conducting the BFNL netball tournament even after her retirement," he said.
"With such an imposing record, Carol was a wonderful person who has made such a significant contribution to our league, who will now be remembered and honoured by future winners of the BFNL B-grade netball medal as well as a BFNL Hall of Fame member."
Bingham is the fourth person to be recognised by the BFNL by having a netball league best and fairest award named in her honour.
The A-grade netball honours Betty Thompson, while the respective A-reserve and 17-and-under awards are named after Jenni Holborn and Carol Sing.
