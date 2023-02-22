Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL tribute to Carol Bingham with medal struck in her honour

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:33am
The BFNL has recognised the immense contribution to the league and game of netball made by Carol Bingham by naming its B-grade best and fairest medal in her honour.

THE Bendigo Football Netball League has honoured the late Carol Bingham by naming its B-grade best and fairest medal after the netball icon and league Hall of Famer.

