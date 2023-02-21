Bendigo Advertiser
Tandara goes back-to-back in A-grade Country Week tennis

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
Tandara's Michelle Balic, Danielle Bowles, Bronwyn Osborne, Jessica Millar and Ruby Rothman celebrate back-to-back Tennis Victoria Country Week title wins. Picture supplied by Tennis Victoria

BENDIGO'S team Tandara has continued its winning ways at the annual Tennis Victoria Country Week.

