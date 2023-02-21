Tandara goes back-to-back in A-grade Country Week tennis

BENDIGO'S team Tandara has continued its winning ways at the annual Tennis Victoria Country Week.
The team comprising Bendigo sisters Danielle Bowles, Bronwyn Osborne, and Jessica Millar, together with Michelle Balic and Ruby Rothman, notched up its second straight A-grade title in last week's tournament at Yarrawonga.
Defending the title they won so convincingly last year at Swan Hill, the tight-knit team stamped its dominance over then competition by going through the week undefeated.
Tandara scored wins in all seven group matches before downing Mutton and Lamb two sets and 25 games to one set, 16 games in the final to be declared champions.
It was team's 16th title win at the prestigious annual tournament.
A successful Country Week for Bendigo teams and individuals included a victory in the B1 women's event for Bendigo Academy of Sport tennis squad member Hannah O'Brien and her team GTown.
Bendigo Tennis Club's BTC Beyond Reasonable Doubt was runner-up in the men's special B2 event after going down to Kiama two sets, 24 games to one set, 17 games in the final.
The team comprised Damien Saunder, Sean Penno, Simon Baker, Paul Flynn, Adam Doyle and Leon Nixon.
Bendigo Besties came all so close to winning the women's special B2 event after finishing top of the ladder following the group matches.
The team of Nicole Vagg, Narelle Smyth, Kim Summerill, Debbie Bish and Lynley Strachan was beaten one set, 22 games to two sets, 26 games in the final by BFMs.
More than 1300 players took to the courts at the Yarrawonga Tennis Club and neighbouring JC Lowe Oval, Victoria Park and Stan Hargreaves Oval for one of the largest grass court tennis events in the world.
