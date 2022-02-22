Bendigo team secures top women's title at 2022 Tennis Victoria Country Week

news, local-news,

Bendigo's team Tandara has wrapped up Tennis Victoria Country Week 2022 with multiple honours. In addition to taking out the A-Grade Women's title with a strong victory over Traralgon the team received the Gilchrist Pearce Award for securing the highest round matches game-winning percentage. Tennis news: International pro circuit tennis players return to Bendigo this weekend The win also marked the 15th title Tandara has secured at the prestigious annual tournament - this year hosted by the Swan Hill Lawn Tennis Club. "It was a really tough competition this year as there were plenty of great young players from Melbourne and Traralgon who were really strong all week," Tandara team member Danielle Bowles said. "From the outset we really didn't think we'd be able to win it this year, but our experience playing doubles helped us." Tandara defeated Traralgon in the A-Grade final 8-5,8-4,8-4. "The games were actually really tight and could've gone either way," she said. "Being able to take out the first two sets really helped by giving us such a strong lead into the third." More sport: Team Tandara includes sisters Jessica Millar, Bronwyn Osborne and Danielle Bowles, with Michelle Balic and Ruby Rothman. Bowles said having her sisters alongside her at Country Week made the win all the more better. "Honestly it was fantastic for us all to get away each year - the social side of it is just as important as tennis," she said. "We look forward to getting away together each year for a week, especially in 2022 as it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19." Bowles said being a team event rather than a singles tournament made the celebrations even better. "We're all very doubles and team oriented," she said. "We work so well together when one player is down the others will pick them up." Looking ahead to 2023 the plan is for Tandara to return to Country Week in search of title number 16. In total 1200 players representing 189 (107 female and 82 male) teams were in action across 23 grades. Other division wins include Lecontes (Shepparton) winning the Men's A-Grade over Buln Buln. The tournament returns in February 2023 from Sunday 12 to Friday 17th and will be held at Shepparton and Mooroopna. Related:

