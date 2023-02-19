UPDATE, 4pm: Police have confirmed Anthony has been found.
Officials have said he is now "safe and well".
EARLIER: Police across the state are asking for help to locate a man who could be in the Bendigo area.
Anthony, 47, was last seen in the Mildura area at about 10am on February 13.
Officers have concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Anthony may be travelling in an orange 2016 Ford Ranger dual cab utility with registration 1WZ7BB in the Bendigo or Melbourne metropolitan areas.
He is described as being 180cm tall, with a solid build and short dark hair.
Anthony has multiple tattoos, including an eagle on his chest, a bird and a dragon on his arm and a Ned Kelly tattoo on his lower left leg.
He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, running shoes and a peaked cap.
Anyone with information on Anthony's whereabouts is urged to contact Swan Hill Police Station on (03) 5036 1600.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
