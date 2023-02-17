Bendigo Advertiser
Martin tested by tough second round at TPS Sydney

February 17 2023
February 17 2023
Andrew Martin wrapped up day two at Bonnie Doon Golf Club at six-under total.

Andrew Martin was unable to capitalise on his opening round momentum during day two of TPS Sydney.

