Martin tested by tough second round at TPS Sydney

Andrew Martin was unable to capitalise on his opening round momentum during day two of TPS Sydney.
After shooting an error-free seven-under par on Thursday at Bonnie Doon Golf Club, his second round wasn't quite as straightforward.
Martin started the day on the back nine with a two-over par 36 after carding bogeys on the par-three 13th and par-four 18th.
He managed to card his first birdie of the day on the par-five fifth, but handed back a shot just moments later on the par-four seventh.
Martin then found a way to end the day on a high-note with a birdie on the par-five ninth.
The one-over par round on Friday moved Martin back to six-under on the leaderboard within the top-20 ahead of the weekend's final two rounds.
Currently third on the order of merit, he needs two big days on course to secure more points ahead of the fast-approaching season finale.
