Herbert six shots off the pace after Genesis Invitational opening round

Lucas Herbert starts the second round of the Genesis Invitational six shots off the lead after an opening one-under par.
Herbert, who started the tournament off the 10th at Los Angeles' Riviera Country Club, had a mixed encounter with the iconic par 71 course.
He started in style with a birdie on the short 276m par-four 10th before shooting five straight pars to be one-under through six.
Herbert took advantage of an accurate tee shot on the 150m par-three 16th that was followed by a 2m putt which he sank for birdie to move out to two-under through seven.
Next up was another opportunity for birdie on the 550m par-five 17th.
However, after finding a fairway bunker off the tee, followed by his second shot falling short, he then ended up in a green side bunker.
Once back on the putting surface he was left with a near 7m roll to save par which was left just shy of the cup to see him walk to the 18th tee at one-under.
He started the front nine with three-straight pars before another bogey hindered the day on the par-three fourth.
Standing on the tee of the par-four seventh he was even-par through 15.
He was straight back into another fairway bunker on the seventh but hit a solid iron shot to the green followed by an impressive 8m putt for birdie to move back to one-under.
The round was capped off with two pars to finish one-under for the day, six shots behind leaders Max Homa and Keith Mitchell.
During the opening round he averaged 282m off the tee, hit 53.66 per cent of fairways and landed on 65.28 per cent of greens in regulation.
He returns to the course at 2.46am (AEDT) on Saturday morning alongside Trey Mullinax (+3) and Harris English (-5).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.