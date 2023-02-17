Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert six shots off the pace after Genesis Invitational opening round

AP
By Anthony Pinda
February 17 2023
Lucas Herbert will need a big second round at the Genesis Invitational to secure a spot in the weekend field. Picture by Darren Howe (File photo)

Lucas Herbert starts the second round of the Genesis Invitational six shots off the lead after an opening one-under par.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

