BDCA run home: seven teams remain in flag race

The Bendigo District Cricket Association semi-final picture will become clearer after Saturday's round 14 action.
Ladder-leader Strathdale-Maristians and second-placed Strathfieldsaye have locked away top four berths already, but the race for the other two semi-final places look set to go down to the wire.
Five teams are battling for third and fourth - Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk, White Hills, Golden Square and Bendigo.
Three of the five games this Saturday sees teams right in the flag hunt do battle against each other in crucial encounters - the top-of-the table contest between Strathdale and Strahfieldsaye at Bell Oval, the Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk clash at Dower Park and the virtual elimination final between Bendigo and Golden Square at Atkins Street.
Eighth-placed Bendigo United, ninth-placed Sandhurst and 10th-placed Huntly-North won't play in the semi-finals this season, but they can help shape the top four over the next four weeks.
Here's a look at the run home for the seven teams left in the flag race:
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS
First: 75 points, 1.20 net run rate.
To come: Strathfieldsaye (h), White Hills (QEO), Eaglehawk (a), Bendigo United (h).
Summary: A win over the Jets this Saturday would all but seal another minor premiership for the Suns.
The flag favourites have an ideal lead-up to the semi-finals - three clubs in the mix for the top four and a Bendigo United side that has the capabilities of causing some headaches.
A top-two finish guarantees the Suns at least one home final and it's hard to see them not being one of the two clubs battling for the flag on the final Saturday in March.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Second: 63 points, 1.20 net run rate.
To come: Strathdale (a), Bendigo (h), Golden Square (a), Eaglehawk (h).
Summary: Win or lose against Strathdale this Saturday, the Jets have the artillery to win the whole thing.
You could pick some holes in the Jets' batting, but their well-balanced bowling attack will keep them in, or win them, more games than they lose.
They would probably need to drop three of their four remaining games to miss out on a top-two finish and the double-chance.
KANGAROO FLAT
Third: 51 points, 0.91 net run rate.
To come: Eaglehawk (h), Bendigo United (h), White Hills (h), Huntly North (a).
Summary: The Roos bounced back from two-straight defeats to record crucial wins over Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square.
With the easiest run home of the teams in the race for finals - including three-straight home games - the Roos should be a lock to play in the finals and they could even put some pressure on Strathfieldsaye for second place.
EAGLEHAWK
Fourth: 45 points, 0.39 net run rate.
To come: Kangaroo Flat (a), Golden Square (h), Strathdale (h), Strathfieldsaye (a).
Summary: With their best 11 back on the park, the Hawks have won four-straight games to surge into fourth place.
However, they have a frightful run home with three of their four matches against the top three teams.
The Hawks have the talent to be more than competitive and, if other results fall their way, they might only need to win two more games to cement fourth place.
WHITE HILLS
Fifth: 42 points, 0.17 net run rate.
To come: Sandhurst (a), Strathdale (QEO), Kangaroo Flat (a), Golden Square (QEO).
Summary: The big question mark for the Demons is can their bowling and fielding stand up against quality opposition?
So far this summer the answer is no. If they find a way to bowl consistent lengths, and hold their catches, then their batting is capable of posting or chasing winning scores against any opposition.
Probably need to win at least three of their remaining four games to make the semi-finals.
GOLDEN SQUARE
Sixth: 39 points, -0.79 net run rate.
To come: Bendigo (a), Eaglehawk (a), Strathfieldsaye (h), White Hills (QEO).
Summary: After a promising start to the summer, the Bulldogs have been off the boil of late, particularly with the bat.
They need to win at least three games and sharply improve their net run rate to be in the hunt.
Easier said than done considering their tough run home.
BENDIGO
Seventh: 36 points, 0.02 net run rate.
To come: Golden Square (h), Strathfieldsaye (a), Huntly North (h), Sandhurst (a).
Summary: The Goers are seventh right now, but you can mount a strong argument that of the teams outside of the top four they're the most likely to replace Eaglehawk in fourth place come the end of the home and away season.
If they recapture their pre-Christmas form then the Goers should win at least three games on the way home.
If they happen to win all four games then they might just overtake Eaglehawk and White Hills and pinch a semi-final berth.
ROUND 14 GAMES
Bendigo v Golden Square
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
Bendigo United v Huntly North
READ MORE: BDCA teams for round 14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.