BDCA falls short in final round of Melbourne Country Week

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's Melbourne Country Week reign is over.
The defending Provincial champions suffered a 79-run loss to Mornington-Peninsula in Thursday's fourth round to end its hopes of playing in Friday's grand final.
The Mornington-Peninsula batters took full advantage of brilliant conditions for batting, and some average bowling, to post 7-312 off 50 overs - the highest score the BDCA has conceded at MCW in the past 25 years. The previous highest was 288 by Mornington-Peninsula in 2003.
In reply, the BDCA was dismissed for 233, despite a gallant unbeaten 87 from skipper Grant Waldron.
"The ground was in amazing condition, the outfield was super quick, the wicket was excellent and the curator said a score of about 280 was around par," BDCA coach Chris Squibb said.
"Unfortunately, a couple of blokes got away from us and chasing a score of over 300 meant you had to go hard all innings,'' BDCA coach Chris Squibb said.
"We got ourselves into a reasonable position, but we lost wickets at key times. It would have been nice for someone else in the top order to bat for that extra 10 overs.
"It was disappointing to lose today, but I was happy with the week overall. We had a pretty young squad and we exposed some really good young talent to a really high standard of cricket.
"It was a productive week when looking at the future. I think our league is in really good shape to bring a really competitive squad back again next year."
The BDCA attack struggled to contain the Mornington-Peninsula strokemakers. Across the 50 overs, the BDCA conceded 36 boundaries and four sixes.
Sport news:
The final 12 overs of the Mornington-Peninsula innings proved to be match-defining.
Some good bowling from Taylor Beard (3-46) saw Mornington-Peninsula slip to 6-186 after 38 overs and it appeared as though the BDCA could restrict its rival to a score of around the 250-mark.
Justin Grant and Matt Prosser had other ideas.
The Mornington-Peninsula duo smashed the BDCA attack to all parts of the Walter Galt Reserve.
They added 105 for the seventh wicket and were the major reason why their side belted 126 off the final 12 overs.
Prosser made 67 off 40 balls, while Grant finished 59 not out off 38 balls.
The BDCA needed a special innings from someone in the top-order to have any chance of chasing down the big total.
Opener Brayden Stepien hit the first two balls of the innings for four, and added a third inside the first over, but was out a short time later for 15 when he chased a wide ball and edged it through to the keeper.
Daniel Clohesy showed why he will be a MCW regular for the next decade by compiling a classy 40 off as many balls before holing out.
The BDCA kept up with the required run rate for the first 15 overs, but Clohesy's departure slowed the run rate.
Kyle Humphrys fell cheaply for three before skipper Grant Waldron and Tim Wood set about rebuilding the BDCA innings.
They added 48 in quick time before Wood was trapped lbw for 29.
At 4-160 with 20 overs remaining, the BDCA was still in the game.
Waldron and Beard kept the scoreboard ticking over, but just when it looked like Beard was ready to launch he was caught behind for 19.
Matt Wilkinson was caught at long-on for one, Liam Smith didn't bother the scorers and the required run rate quickly ballooned to more than 10 runs per over.
The task proved too tough for the BDCA and it was eventually dismissed for 233 in the 45th over.
Waldron was the backbone of the innings. The number three faced 115 balls for his 87.
Mornington-Peninsula will play Ferntree Gully in Friday's final at The Albert ground.
