Bendigo Advertiser

BDCA falls short in final round of Melbourne Country Week

By Adam Bourke
February 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BDCA captain Grant Waldron top-scored against Mornington-Peninsula.

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's Melbourne Country Week reign is over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.