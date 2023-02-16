BUA success story urges ex-players to take up football umpiring

What's the biggest issue for country footy going forward?
The retention of administrators and volunteers? Player payments? The quantity and quality of under-18 competitions across the region?
All three are viable answers, yet they could be surpassed by one vital ingredient that makes every league in Australia tick - umpiring.
Without umpires we wouldn't have games.
Without quality umpires the games become less enjoyable for all participants - players, coaches, volunteers, administrators and spectators.
The Bendigo Umpires Association works as hard as any group in Victoria in regards to developing and improving their central, boundary and goal umpires.
Despite their good work, umpire numbers remain a major issue.
There's no quick fix when it comes to umpire quantity, but the ability to attract ex-players to the umpiring fraternity remains the most logical long-term solution.
One of the BUA's most recent success stories hopes his story will help those that have been involved in club land to turn their hand to umpiring.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
Tom Nicholson had done every role you could think of at North Bendigo Football Netball Club - player, coach, administrator and volunteer - and earned life membership of the senior and junior clubs.
Umpiring had never been on his radar, but in 2017, at the age of 49, he wanted a new challenge.
Five years later, Nicholson is regarded by many players and coaches as one of the best decision-makers in central Victorian footy and in 2022 he officiated the Heathcote District Football Netball League grand final.
While the individual umpiring honours are important, it's the enjoyment factor that keeps Nicholson coming back.
"It's the best seat in the house and you're still involved in the game,'' Nicholson said.
"You get to stay fit, you make a bit of coin on the side and you get to watch some really good footy.
"Socially, you create another friendship group.
"10 years ago it's something I'd never thought about doing, but geez I'm glad I got involved. I'd recommend it to anyone."
Nicholson started by umpiring BFNL reserve-grade games and by the end of his first season he was umpiring Loddon Valley senior games.
That led to senior games in the North Central league before he became a regular at Bendigo senior level.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Nicholson said the secret to an umpire earning the respect of players and coaches was communication.
"When I played I liked it when the umpires had a chat and some banter with the players,'' Nicholson said.
"I find it relaxes everyone a bit. I think it's better to work with the people rather than against them.
"Having played does help (relationships with players and coaches). I think that helps when you're explaining decisions to players.
"I like to communicate with players where I can. I don't think that standoff style is the way to go.
"You can explain what you saw - they mightn't agree with you - but it is what it is.
"The rules are hard,'' he added.
"Some of the players don't even know the rules.
"You're going to make the odd bad decision, but I haven't had bad abuse yet."- Tom Nicholson
"The interpretation is the hardest part. For example, there's about five things that go through your head in a split second when you need to make a decision on holding the ball.
"That's probably the most challenging part. Marking contests are tough as well.
"In Bendigo footy the skills are cleaner and players hit targets more often and you find you, generally, don't have to make as many decisions. I remember a Strathfieldsaye-Kyneton game I did with John (Norton) where we only played 10 free kicks for the day."
Nicholson said the fitness aspect of being a central umpire was daunting at first, but he said the BUA helps to manage individuals no matter what their fitness levels are.
"I'd like to be a bit fitter, but I actually hate running,'' Nicholson said with a chuckle.
"John Norton runs marathons, if I run from the car park to the changerooms it is too far.
"The focus on training (in 2022), no matter what your age and ability was, was about getting the best out of yourself and that worked really well. Training is not a huge commitment. It's an hour on a Tuesday night and then Thursday night is a bit of theory work."
Heading into 2023, Nicholson is yet to officiate a game involving his beloved North Bendigo Bulldogs - and that won't change.
"I won't umpire North Bendigo games,'' he said.
"To officiate your own club would be a tough task. The BUA has an unwritten policy where they try to avoid you umpiring the club you've been involved with.
"Imagine if I umpired a North Bendigo-Huntly game where the result came down to a dubious free kick that was probably there, you get opened up to criticism that you don't need. It's hard enough to attract and retain umpires as it is. I find crowds pretty good, I haven't copped a day where crowds have got into me all day.
"You're going to make the odd bad decision, but I haven't had bad abuse yet."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.