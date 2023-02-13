As partners - whether they're organised or not - get ready for one of the most love-filled days of the year, local florists are having their busiest.
The small team at Bendigo's Ivy & Bloom Florists definitely are as they get orders ready for the big day - Valentine's Day.
And staff say it's exciting to share the love with every bouquet or box they sell for the most romantic day of the year on February 14.
"It's nice to know something we put together can make someone's day," florist Rachael Lyne said.
The crew have put together more than 100 orders in the lead up to the day.
And while this may not be their largest bout of orders in the store's three-year history, staff are still working hard.
"We've done a fair bit of overtime to get all the orders together," Ms Lyne said.
"But it's all worth it when you see the joy these gifts can bring to people."
The store may be primarily flowers, but Ms Lyne says there's more to the day than that.
"We have a wide range of other items too, from chocolates to bathroom goods, there's plently to choose from," she said.
But differing from public belief, the red roses associated with Valentine's Day haven't been the most popular, Ms Lyne said.
"Apart from the older gentleman and others new to the game, we haven't sold that many roses," she said.
"It's good to see a bit of variety."
And if there's anyone who still hasn't found a gift for their significant other, the store will be open all day Tuesday for last minute shopping.
"We won't be able to deliver, but we're here if anyone needs us," Ms Lyne said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
