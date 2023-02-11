Bendigo Advertiser
At least twenty birds dead in mysterious circumstances near Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 11 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 1:16pm
Birds fly across a central Victorian waterbody. Picture is a file photo.

At least 20 birds are confirmed dead south-west of Bendigo with reports of more as authorities try to establish a cause.

