The former East Bendigo Observatory and associated residence will be listed on Victoria's heritage register, after the Department of Transport and Planning finalised changes to Greater Bendigo's planning scheme.
Council requested the state government apply a heritage overlay to the buildings at 55 Condon Street, Kennington in May 2021.
The site features a significant observatory built in 1900 by Bendigo architect and amateur astronomer John Beebe, which is considered to be one of the few remaining observatories from the 19th and 20th centuries in Victoria.
The associated residence, La Rocca, was also designed and constructed by Mr Beebe.
In the department's explanatory report, it states "the former East Bendigo Observatory building which was built to house a 4.5-inch reflector transit refracting telescope, is of local heritage significance to the City of Greater Bendigo."
"It reflects advances in Australian science and astronomy, as do the roof mechanism and equipment platform that remain within the central chamber and the timber cabinetry in the adjacent wing."
In its criteria, the department said the site is of historic significance as an early private complex for "its role in recording official meteorological readings from 1908 to 1914" and is "indicative of the interest in the sciences" which grew in popularity towards the early 20th centuries.
The observatory also retains the original mechanism to the doomed roof, timber cabinetry and equipment platform inside, according to the department.
The site had previously been listed for sale, and concerns were raised as the buildings of heritage significance potentially faced demolition.
National Trust of Australia Bendigo branch president Peter Cox was part of a community effort to see heritage protections installed and was part of a heritage overlay hearing last year.
"[The heritage overlay is] an acknowledgement that these heritage gems are spotted throughout Bendigo, and it's quite amazing that it went over a hundred years without it having any protection," he said.
"The observatory is pretty much intact and could be revived as an observatory with not a great deal of work.
"Unfortunately the house La Rocca, time saw it suffer in the sense that just prior to the hearing a large tree went over the roof, so there's a lot of repairs to be done to the house itself."
It is unclear what will happen to the site now, however Mr Cox said he understands there are plans for a childcare to be established, keeping the observatory intact.
