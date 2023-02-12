Bendigo Advertiser
NSW-style pokies reforms could slash Bendigo gambler losses by 20 to 25 per cent

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 12 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:40pm
One estimate puts NSW-style savings for gamblers at 20 to 25 per cent if rolled out in Victoria. Picture by Shutterstock.

NSW-style reforms could wipe as much as $12.7 million off annual poker machine revenues in Bendigo, based on an expert's insights, tweaks specific to Victoria's system and past losses.

