BENDIGO resident Gaelle Broad has vowed to uphold democracy and called for more support for flood victims during her maiden speech to Victoria's parliament.
The former ABC presenter was elected last November for the Nationals as a member for Northern Victoria, after standing unsuccessfully for the lower house seat of Bendigo East in 2018.
"I am interested in state government because the policies that become law in this place impact our daily lives," she told Victoria's upper house on Monday.
More news: Bendigo man killed in city motorcycle crash
Ms Broad wanted the parliament to move away from the COVID-19 pandemic policies she said divided the state.
"People were led by fear, and to move forward we need hope," she said.
"In this chamber we have a shared responsibility to uphold democracy, advocate for our regions, ensure accountability and transparency in government and contribute to informed public debate."
Ms Broad said her contribution to the parliament would be heavily influenced by her experiences outside parliament and the people she has met along the way.
That included a couple "whose home, like many, was insured for everything except floods", she said.
"They spent six weeks out of home, sold half their cattle and fed those remaining by hand.
"In Rochester, supermarkets, schools and nearly every home were flooded. The community have rallied together to continue the recovery efforts, and they need our support."
Ms Broad chose the Nationals because of its strong connections to the people of regional Victoria.
"It is a party with common-sense politics that balances social, environmental and economic interests and that values democracy, freedom and equal opportunity regardless of your background or postcode," she said.
Ms Broad shared how, as a 17-year-old exchange student, she visited Russia and experienced first-hand what life was like after the collapse of a communist regime.
"My host sister and her mum shared a one-bedroom flat, people queued to get eggs, there was no bread on the shelves and the black market was thriving," she said.
"I learned that we live in the best country in the world and that our democracy is worth protecting."
Ms Broad would go on to intern for member for Sandringham Murray Thompson and later worked for then-national treasurer Peter Costello, as well as Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie.
She thanked them as well as former ABC Central Victoria identity Jonathan Ridnell for giving her a start in the media.
In recent years Ms Broad has worked for Rural Bank.
She thanked her family and supporters for their faith and help over the years.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.