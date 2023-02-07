Rotary club offers agriculture scholarship

The Rotary Club of Bendigo is offering a scholarship to support a student undertaking a tertiary course in agriculture and related studies.
The scholarship will provide the successful student with $2000 per year for up to two years (subject to academic performance) to assist with their tertiary studies.
The funding is to support study-related expenses including course costs, study materials and equipment, textbooks or tutoring.
RELATED NEWS: Revamp of state's biosecurity strategy underway
Students studying agricultural business, rural science or other such agriculture related course are encouraged to apply.
For information and an EOI (expression of interest) form, contact Bob Edgar on redgar@netspace.net.au.
Applications close on Friday, February 10.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.