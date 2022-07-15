WNBL: Commonwealth Games representative Wilson returning to Bendigo Spirit

AUSTRALIAN Commonwealth Games 3x3 basketball representative Alex Wilson is returning for a second season with the Bendigo Spirit.
The Spirit on Friday announced the return of shooting guard Wilson for the 2022-23 WNBL season that tips off in November.
A two-time WNBL champion with Townsville (2015) and Sydney Uni (2017), Wilson, 28, played 12 games for the Spirit last season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds at 2.3 assists.
"I'm very excited to be back in Spirit colours again for this coming season. I am keen to continue the great form we finished the season in last year and go a step further into the finals. There is a great culture at the club and I'm looking forward to being a part of it again," Wilson said.
Before Wilson embarks on her second season with the Spirit, she will be striving for gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting later this month as part of the Australian women's 3x3 basketball team.
"Being selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games is a dream come true. Playing for Australia is the highest of the highs and a great honour. I can't wait to get to play on the world stage and represent my country, family and my club Bendigo with pride," Wilson said.
New Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama expects Wilson to be a key part in the club's resurgence this season following seven-straight years out of the finals.
"My earliest memories of Alex have been how much of a handful she can be as a player when I've coached against her," he said.
"When she's playing confident and at her best, her ability to rebound, defend, get on the rim and shoot makes her a real difficult cover for opposition teams.
"She's a player who can do everything with the ability to defend one through four, so she will be a huge asset and adds great depth. I'm really excited to have her."
