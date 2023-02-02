A warning now aimed at the Wimmera is set to move across northern and central Victoria in the next few hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology has said a vigorous cold front crossing western Victoria this afternoon is set to bring gusty showers on the change with locally damaging wind gusts.
Damaging wind gusts, averaging 60-70km/h with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are possible with showers as the front crosses the west of the state.
The front is moving through the southern and western Wimmera at 2pm, and is expected to cross the rest of the Wimmera and into the Murray over the next few hours.
Winds are expected to ease quickly behind the front, with the risk only expected to last for a few hours.
The State Emergency Service has advised people to:
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.