Herbert five shots off the pace ahead of Dubai Desert Classic final round

When Lucas Herbert sealed his first professional win at the Dubai Desert Classic back in 2020 he started the final round six shots off the lead.
Tonight he returns to the course for the 2023 running of the event and is only five shots off the pace.
However, this time it's different as he and the field at Emirates Golf Club are chasing down multi-major winner Rory McIlroy who heads into round four at 15-under par.
During Sunday's third round Herbert had an error-free front nine, but only managed to put one birdie on the card which came on the par-three fourth.
He then came back into the clubhouse with a one-under back nine after birdies on the par-four 17th and 14th but was hindered by one bogey on the par-three 11th.
He returns to the course at 3.35pm AEDT this afternoon alongside Thomas Pieters and Marcus Kinhult.
Once back in action no doubt he will draw inspiration from his feat three years ago.
The annual competition at the Emirates Golf Club holds a special place in Herbert's heart as it's where he secured his first ever victory as a professional.
On Australia Day 2020 he defeated South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff en route to victory.
After he finishes in Dubai he remains in the Middle East and will be heading across to Jeddah for the Saudi International.
This year's field for the Asian Tour-backed event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will include players from LIV and several past champions.
He will be up against Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
