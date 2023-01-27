An iconic comedic duo are getting ready to set sail to central Victoria next month, bringing their latest tall tale to life.
Australia's own Lano and Woodley are set to turn Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre and Kyneton's Town Hall into a sea of laughs with their show Moby Dick.
There is no open water required for this live stage show, where Lano attempts a dramatic performance of
the epic Moby Dick only for Woodley branded mayhem to ensue.
One thing is for sure, as Frank Woodley and Colin Lame sail into town with their new show, they will fill the stage with an hour of sublime, inventive and ridiculous comedy.
"Col and I love creating theatrically ambitious shows," Mr Woodley said.
"We're using the classic tale of the demented Captain Ahab and his obsession with taking revenge on the whale that bit off his leg, as a springboard for Lano and Woodley to become entangled in their own crazy and hilarious conflict with each other."
Mr Woodley said he hoped this show would take the audiences on an "emotional ride" with a few deep and meaningful lessons along the way.
"The story itself has a lot of philosophical elements in itself, and we hope we can bring those across at the same time as entertaining our crowds," he said.
OTHER STORIES:
"We want people to walk out of the venue after our show feeling the euphoria that a comedic climax in a story can bring, we like to tailor our shows in the hopes of doing that."
Mr Woodley said he was excited to make the return to the regions.
"Over the 30 plus years Col and I have been performing, we've made the trip to regional Victoria many times," he said.
"It's a lovely part of the world and we look forward to bringing this new show to these crowds."
Lano and Woodley will be in Bendigo on February 10 and Kyneton on May 27.
You can purchase tickets for the Bendigo show online at gotix.com.au and Kyneton at mrsc.vic.gov.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.