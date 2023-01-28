Swimmers urged to remain vigilant following fire

Swimmers at Expedition Pass Reservoir are safe, but urged to remain alert following a fire in the area.
Firefighters were called to a grass fire along Golden Point Road, near Castlemaine at around 12.20pm.
While the fire was brought under control at 1pm, an advice message was released for the townships of Barkers Creek, Faraday and Golden Point.
It said residents should stay informed and plan for what they will do if the situation changes.
The CFA said it is safe to continue activities at the Expedition Pass Reservoir.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 2.50pm or as the situation changes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.