Advice warning issued as firefighters control blaze near Castlemaine

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 28 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Swimmers urged to remain vigilant following fire

Swimmers at Expedition Pass Reservoir are safe, but urged to remain alert following a fire in the area.

