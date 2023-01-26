Residents honoured at Australia Day awards in state's north

Campaspe Shire Council has announced the chosen few to be honoured at this year's Australia Day awards.
Kyabram's Michael Simpson was named the shire's Citizen of the Year, while Cameron Barnes of Echuca was the Young Citizen of the Year.
Council mayor Rob Amos congratulated the winners for their outstanding contributions to their local communities.
"The Australia Day awards are an important way to formally recognise the dedication and commitment of hard working members in our municipality, nominated by members of their community," Cr Amos said.
"We are very fortunate to have remarkable citizens who generously give of their time, knowledge and skills to increase social connections, opportunities and improve the health and wellbeing of residents."
Mr Simpson was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia four years ago and has since made it his goal to learn as much about the disease as possible, as well as raise awareness within the community.
He has completed multiple walks to raise dementia awareness and much-needed funds for Dementia Australia and together with the Kyabram Community Learning Centre, Mr Simpson was instrumental in the formation of a support group, aptly named 'Don't Demention It'.
Mr Barnes has been an active member of the 1st Echuca Scout Group since 2011 and is now the unit chair. He leads the unit in volunteering and participating at community events as well as mentoring and supporting the younger scouts.
He is a member of the Youth Advisory Group which advocates to Campaspe Shire Council about issues that affect young people in our community.
Mr Barnes is studying Certificate IV in Personal Fitness with the goal to work in the field of disability and rehabilitation, and enjoys volunteering at the elders exercise program at Njernda's Nyini Health and Wellness Centre.
Awarded the Community Group of the Year, the Girgarre Development Group is an umbrella group consisting of representatives of all local community organisations.
The group has overseen the revival of the town by uniting the community to work together towards a shared vision for future generations.
Some of the group's achievements include the establishment of regular events to invigorate the town, such as the Girgarre Markets and the Girgarre Moosic Muster, both of which attract large crowds of visitors and locals.
The group has also been instrumental in fundraising and establishing several notable attractions including the Sound Shell, Sound Walk, Girgarre to Stanhope Rail Trail and the imminent Gargarro Botanical Gardens, which will celebrate indigenous history and be home to an unrivalled collection of native plant species.
In addition to the overall shire Australia Day Award winners, the districts of Echuca, Kyabram, Rochester, Tongala and Waranga each had their own winners who were presented at local events during the day.
"We are privileged to have such outstanding individuals and groups in our region who inspire us all through their generosity of time and passion for community," Cr Amos said.
