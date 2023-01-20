Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk man Peter Shaw telegrammed the King. Here's what happened next

Tom O'Callaghan
TH
By Tom O'Callaghan, and Ted Howes
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:45pm
Peter Shaw taps out a message from his home in Eaglehawk. He is helping maintain a slice of communications heritage linking Bendigo and Beechworth. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

SOME taps at a telegraph station have ended with a telegram from King Charles III, thanks in no small part to an Eaglehawk man.

