Car crashes into ute carrying woman, three children in North Bendigo

By Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:38pm
UPDATE, 4.32PM: Police will issue a 66-year-old driver with a traffic infringement after his car collided with a ute carrying a woman and three children.

