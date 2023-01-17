UPDATE, 4.32PM: Police will issue a 66-year-old driver with a traffic infringement after his car collided with a ute carrying a woman and three children.
They believe the man failed to give way at a north Bendigo intersection this afternoon.
His car collided with a dual cab Nissan ute at the Holmes Road and Fenton Street roundabout.
Police arrived on scene to find a ute on its side.
"People need to be vigilant," Bendigo Highway Patrol senior constable Levina Bell said.
"When checking intersections remember that the view [obstructed] on the A-pillar is actually wider than you'd realise."
The A-pillar is the post to either side of a windscreen connecting a car's roof to its body.
"He's looked and just not seen her," Senior Constable Bell said of the male driver.
Paramedics assessed everyone involved in the crash including children aged 10, six and almost four.
EARLIER: Emergency services are now on scene at a road incident in Bendigo's north.
Police, ambulance and CFA were called to the intersection of Fenton Street and Holmes Road, North Bendigo at around 3.35pm.
A witness has said a silver ute has flipped on its side while a red sedan has been left with extensive front damage as a result of the incident, however the circumstances surrounding it are not yet known.
The inbound lane of Arnold Street has been blocked off and traffic travelling away from the roundabout on Prouses Road is slow.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
