DEVELOPERS want to turn Typo's old Hargreaves Mall premises into a cafe by day and music venue by night.
The "multipurpose" business at 271 Hargreaves Street could fuel the mall's ongoing metamorphose if the City of Greater Bendigo gives the nod.
The developers have told the council they want to "offer a new experience highlighting local artists and musicians while offering a safe and relaxing environment for our local community".
The pitch includes a cafe open Saturday and most weekdays during office hours.
"A cafe-style menu will be on offer highlighting fresh fast food along with locally made cakes and coffee," developers told the council.
"A lounge bar will operate in the venue between and will be open to the public for after-work drinks and food.
"We intend on keeping the ambiance of the venue low key until later in the evening as we introduce live music and patrons begin to pick up."
Developers want permission to trade until 3am because nearby late-night venues go to 1am.
"Our preference would be to stagger closing times to prevent large numbers of patrons on the street at the same time, to relieve ride share and taxi services and ensure patrons are able to return home safely and promptly," they told the council.
Crowd control would kick in from 9pm onwards and venue staff would not be able to admit intoxicated people in or encourage rapid drinking.
They would also monitor people's behavior inside and in surrounding areas.
The venue could end up employing upwards of 15 people and hold up to 150 patrons across two storeys and a mezzanine level.
The developers want a space for both private and public functions with a "modern, stylish atmosphere with ... fresh and interactive finishes."
They would provide table service as well as an ever-changing cocktail menu.
A sound engineer would be employed during the build to make sure the venue complies with local noise rules. Lines out the front will be kept to a minimum through a bookings system, they say.
"The venue is not located within a residential area and has no noise sensitive residential area within 50m of the site," they told the council.
The council is considering the hospitality venue at a time of sweeping new developments in the city centre.
Builders will soon finish off new government offices in Lyttleton Terrace and a host of other big builds are either finishing or have opened nearby.
Hargreaves Mall is among sites where a hotel is expected to rise, potentially reorienting a strip currently defined as much by its retail stores as its hospitality vibe.
Multiple groups including the late night venue's backers want to cash in on a steady stream of public events and festivals now held in town most months.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
