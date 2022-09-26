Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Hargreaves Mall needs new late night venue, Bendigo council told

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Hargreaves Mall site could soon be home to a cafe and late night venue. Picture by Darren Howe

DEVELOPERS want to turn Typo's old Hargreaves Mall premises into a cafe by day and music venue by night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.