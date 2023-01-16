Bendigo Advertiser
Keating escapes serious injury after Benalla fall

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 10:30am
Bendigo jockey John Keating will undergo physiotherapy this week on injuries sustained in a nasty fall at Benalla on Sunday, but has been cleared of any breaks and fractures. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

BENDIGO jockey John Keating has escaped serious injury following a nasty fall in the opening race at Benalla last Sunday.

