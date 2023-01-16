Keating escapes serious injury after Benalla fall

BENDIGO jockey John Keating has escaped serious injury following a nasty fall in the opening race at Benalla last Sunday.
Scans on Keating's injured shoulder and ankle revealed no fractures or breaks, with the 50-year-old to undergo physiotherapy over the next few days.
He is hopeful of being back in the saddle in time for next week's Australia Day meeting at Hanging Rock, a track he has enjoyed much success at throughout the years.
Keating sustained his injuries and was severely winded after he was dislodged from Sharp As Ellie (6) on rounding the home turn.
Fellow jockey Lachie King was also dislodged from his mount, WalltoWall, and suffered a broken nose and lost a tooth.
Following an inspection of the track by jockeys and stewards, the final six races on the program were called off due to safety concerns.
Keating previously sustained more serious injuries in sickening falls at Wangaratta in 2019 and at Kyneton in 2014.
The resilient jockey was sidelined for five months after he broke his T4 and T7 vertebrae and damaged his collarbone at Wangaratta, and missed six months with head injuries after his 2014 fall.
Keating will be keen to add to his success at Hanging Rock after steering Serenaur home for Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley in the first of two meetings for the Hanging Rock club this year on New Year's Day.
