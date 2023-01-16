Bendigo Advertiser
John Keating in good spirits after nasty fall at Benalla

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:30pm
John Keating is planning to be back in the saddle in time for the Australia Day meeting at Hanging Rock after he was involved in a nasty fall at Benalla on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

BENDIGO jockey John Keating is awaiting the results of scans to determine the extent of his injuries following a fall at Benalla on Sunday.

