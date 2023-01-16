John Keating in good spirits after nasty fall at Benalla

BENDIGO jockey John Keating is awaiting the results of scans to determine the extent of his injuries following a fall at Benalla on Sunday.
The 50-year-old is nursing a sore ankle and toe and bruising to his shoulder after falling from Sharp As Ellie in the opening race.
Keating underwent a series of scans on Monday morning, with the results sent to Racing Victoria Limited medical consultant Dr Gary Zimmerman and his own doctor in Bendigo.
He said the results of those scans were expected on Wednesday.
Keating and fellow jockey Lachie King, who spent Sunday night at hospital, both fell from their mounts while rounding the home turn.
After riders and stewards inspected the track after the completion of the race, the meeting was abandoned due to an unsafe track.
Keating was in good spirts on Monday, albeit nursing injuries to his ankle and shoulder and still in some discomfort.
"The ankle is the one thing I am struggling with at the moment and trying to move around," he said.
"I can put weight on it, but there's some discomfort.
"I'm walking with a moonboot to help me today and I'm still in a little bit of pain. Any sideways movement hurts like hell.
"I have a toe that possibly is fractured, but that's neither here nor three - it's not that bad.
Keating had yet to view a reply of the fall as on Monday morning, but said it had left him badly winded in the moments afterwards.
"I was fully conscious, but because I was winded - and having experienced falls before - it's best to lie still for as best as you can while you work out what's injured," he said.
"But I've come out of it okay, thank goodness. And thankfully Lachie (King) has come out of it too.
"I have had worse falls, but I am just glad Lachie came out of it okay. It could have been a lot worse for him.
"I knew I was okay, so his health was the priority."
Scans cleared 21-year-old King of shoulder fractures, but he has a broken nose and lost a tooth.
Keating expects to be out of action for about a week, but is planning to be back in the saddle in time for the Australia Day meeting at Hanging Rock next week.
He was successful at the last Hanging Rock meeting on New Year's Day aboard the Brent Stanley-trained Serenaur on a day dominated by fellow jockey Arron Lynch, who rode the winner in five of the six races for the day.
"It's always a good meeting at Hanging Rock on Australia Day and I love riding there," he said.
"But we wait on the results from the specialists."
Keating has twice been badly injured in race falls.
In 2019, he suffered fractures to his T4 and T7 vertebrae as well as a high neck fracture and collarbone injury after a fall at Wangaratta, which sidelined him for about five months.
He suffered severe head injuries and was placed in intensive care after a fall at Kyneton in 2014 and missed six months of riding.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.